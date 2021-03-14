Bluefield College football drops fourth-straight game

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, Bluefield College football fell to 1-4 on the season, with a 31-7 loss to Kentucky Christian.

The Rams have now lost four in a row, after winning their season opener against Union College. Kentucky Christian previously beat them 45-0 on February 21.

Bluefield College and Kentucky Christian remained scoreless after the first quarter. The Knights opened the scoring with a 28-yard field goal in the second.

With under a minute to go in the first half, Kentucky Christian struck again, as Jakwon Roberts hit Jaylen Fortune for a 29-yard touchdown to seize a 10-0 lead.

The Knights would reach the end zone three more times in the second half to secure a dominant victory.