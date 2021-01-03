Bluefield College falls short despite second half surge

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – In their first action since December 5, Bluefield College lost to Point University 78-74.

Perhaps rusty after a long hiatus, the Rams trailed 40-31 at half, shooting 8 for 31 from the field.

But, the offense started clicking after the break. The Rams made 5 three-pointers in the first six minutes of the second half to cut the deficit to 49-46. But, BC failed to regain the lead from there.

Point led by 10 points with 1:22 to go. The Rams went on a 9-3 run to close the game, but it was too little, too late and the Skyhawks leave Bluefield with a 78-74 victory.

Jermiah Jenkins led the Rams in scoring with 24 points. Next up, BC stays home facing Columbia International on Tuesday.