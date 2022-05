CHARLESTON, WV (video courtesy WCHS) – The WVSSAC State Track Meet continued on Thursday.

In Class AA, Bluefield’s Gaige Sisk, Amir Hairston, Sencere Fields and Jacorian Green won the boys 4×100 meter relay, finishing in 43.98 seconds. Green also sped to victory in the boys 200-meter dash, finishing in 22.49 seconds.

In the girls 800-meter, defending champion Natalie Barr once again placed first. The Nicholas County junior finished in two minutes and 22 seconds.

