Bluefield advances to AA quarterfinals via forfeit

WOAY – A source confirmed to WOAY Sports that the Class AA first-round football playoff game between Bluefield & Clay County will not be played Friday. Clay County is unable to play due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Bluefield will be given the win via forfeit and advance to the Class AA quarterfinals.

This is the second game featuring a local team to be canceled. On Thursday, Independence learned they were given a forfeit win against Frankfort, and would advance to the quarterfinals.

The Beavers will face North Marion in the quarterfinals; the Huskies advanced via a forfeit when it was determined Keyser would be unable to play.

As of 11:50 Friday morning, Liberty is scheduled to play Herbert Hoover tonight at Woodrow Wilson, and Greenbrier West would host Madonna Saturday night. Princeton and Midland Trail are awaiting Saturday’s statewide color-coded map to determine the status of their first-round games.