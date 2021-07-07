Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour reaches halfway point of 2021 season

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – The Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour held its fourth event of the 2021 season Tuesday, with junior golfers from both West Virginia & Virginia tackling the Resort at Glade Springs’ Cobb Course.

Five different golfers won their respective age divisions, including Oak Hill’s Anderson Lilly; he won the Coed 9-and-under flight with a 9-hole score of 45. Tanner Walls – who will be a senior at Westside this coming school year – was runner-up in the 17-18 age flight with a score of 78.

Dewayne Belcher, the tour’s executive director, says the summer so far has gone at a very quick pace, but everyone involved with the events has enjoyed being part of the tour. The Greenbrier Resort hosted a tournament in late June, and the tour’s championship is scheduled for July 26-27 at Fincastle in Tazewell County.

Age division winners from Tuesday are listed below.

COED 17-18: Logan Douthat (Pearisburg, VA)

COED 15-16: Caroline Gilreath (Roanoke, VA)

COED 13-14: Jack Skinner (Blacksburg, VA)

COED 10-12: Rylan McGinnis (Blacksburg, VA)

COED 9 AND UNDER: Anderson Lilly (Oak Hill, WV)

