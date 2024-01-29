Biotech Company 23andMe faces class action lawsuit due to security breach

Oak Hill, WV (CNN)- Biotech company 23andME is facing a class-action lawsuit.

The suit accuses the genetic testing company of failing to notify customers of a security breach where hackers gathered consumers’ names on lists to sell on the dark web.

The suit also accuses 23andMe of failing to protect customers with Chinese and Jewish heritage whom criminals specifically targeted.

The lawsuit follows the company notifying the California Attorney General’s Office of a security breach that occurred from late April through September 2023.

That was before 23andMe became aware of the breach.

