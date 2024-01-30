Bill introduced to fund public employee insurance with recreational marijuana

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill introduced by a West Virginia state senator would use recreational cannabis sales to fund the Public Employee Insurance Agency plan.

Senator Mike Caputo, a Democrat representing Marion County, said that he introduced the bill to take the pressure off public employees.

According to the minority caucus, the insurance fund for public employees is projected to have a deficit of six million dollars, and legal marijuana could help fund it.

“One of the best things we can offer state employees is a good insurance plan,” said Caputo. “I’ve never heard of anybody turning down free insurance as part of their compensation for a hard day’s work.”

If the bill is passed, it will not take effect unless recreational marijuana is legalized.

