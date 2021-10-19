Big Blue football enters second bye week

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Bluefield State head football coach Tony Coaxum as the Big Blue enter their second bye week of 2021.

BSC is coming off a road loss at Erskine where they scored 19 straight points, but two fourth-quarter touchdowns gave the Flying Fleet a 24-19 win. Coaxum says the team is still progressing toward playing a complete game of football, and the bye week will give them time to improve on that.

Bluefield State goes to Barton October 30, then has another bye week before the season finale against St. Anselm. Coaxum says the schedule was made that way to allow the young team to adapt from the grind of games in consecutive weeks.

Related