Big Blue basketball teams sweep “Battle of the Bluefields”

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – College basketball begins this month, and Thursday night saw Bluefield State and Bluefield University face each other in a “Battle of the Bluefields” exhibition doubleheader.

The women’s game was back-and-forth throughout the final quarter, with the Lady Blues taking the lead in the final minutes to win 69-63. Dani Janutolo had 18 points off the bench for Bluefield State, while the Lady Rams’ Kylie Meadows led all scorers with 22 points.

The men’s contest saw the Rams jump out to an early lead, before the Big Blues rallied to win 95-92. Jordan Hinds led Bluefield State with 26 points, while Jermiah Jenkins paced the Rams with 21.

