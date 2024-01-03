Beckley YMCA gymnasium closed until 3:00pm for Blood Drive on January 3

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The YMCA of Southern West Virginia announces they will close the gymnasium from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Wednesday, January 3.

The YMCA is hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross to encourage the community to give blood and save lives!

New members who sign up for a YMCA membership today can avoid the CI fee by donating blood as an extra incentive.

The event is open to the public, and walk-ins are welcome.

Anyone interested in participating can also schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.

For more information about the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, visit ymcaswv.com.

