Beckley VAMC welcomes new Associate Director of Patient Care Services

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Veterans Affairs Medical Center recently appointed Jennifer Burnette, Associate Director of Patient Care Services and Nurse Executive. Previously, Burnette served as the Deputy to the Associate Director of Patient Care Services and Chief Nurse at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home, Tennessee, since 2015. Additionally, Burnette’s 32-year nursing career includes 11 years at VA.

Burnette’s extensive nursing knowledge includes experience in surgical services, operating rooms, sterile processing services, extended care, and medical-surgical inpatient care. The new Associate Director credits the warm welcome from Beckley VAMC and the familiar scenery of West Virginia’s mountains as part of her decision to accept the position.

Burnette’s diverse experience in nursing demonstrates her ability to handle multiple responsibilities while maintaining high standards of nursing excellence. Additionally, she is excited to bring her keen eye for utilizing patient safety and risk management to provide Veteran patients with a positive health care experience.

Related