Beckley VAMC Registered Nurse Residency Program receives funding

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley VA Medical Center is pleased to announce a Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR) with applications being accepted now through July 31, 2021. The program will prepare nurses to address the health care needs of our nation’s Veterans.

This program will provide support for new graduates as they transition from an educational environment to a demanding clinical environment. With strong mentorship and guidance, these new nurses will gain extensive experience in providing quality care to our veterans.

The 12-month training program will improve the quality of care for Veterans by providing additional training and support to newly graduated nurses. It will incorporate clinical and experiential learning using an evidence-based practice curriculum, aligned with military and veteran-centric care competencies and Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education accreditation standards.

VA Beckley Health Care System’s mission is to provide exceptional patient-centric health care to America’s Veterans, which makes it essential to recruit and retain skilled, dedicated employees who function at the highest level of competency.

Funded by the Veterans Affairs Office of Academic Affiliations, the program illustrates a commitment to fostering relationships between VA facilities and schools of nursing to leverage academic expertise and VA clinical resources. Office of Academic Affiliations academic nurse residency program positions are funded centrally by OAA trainee funds. The OAA training program is a 12-month program during which trainees have 100% protected time to master the complexities of caring for veterans.

The post-baccalaureate nurse residency program is the only VA post-licensure residency program in West Virginia.

The Veteran population has specialized needs often linked to their service to our nation. It is therefore a moral imperative to ensure that new nurses are well prepared to take care of our nation’s heroes.

The program will ensure that new graduate registered nurses meet or exceed the high standards of care that are owed to the Veterans. A total of six positions will be open to licensed graduates. Applicants must be within one year of the date they graduated in order to be eligible for the program.

“This is a win-win situation for all; the new R.N., the Beckley VAMC, local community, and most importantly, our Veterans!” said Designated Learning Officer and R.N. Tara Honaker.

Competition for nurses is high and studies have shown one way to attract more post-licensure graduates is through a nurse residency program. The program offers new nurses the opportunity to develop confidence and a level of comfort in their nursing practice.

The VA is dedicated to Registered Nurse Education and we are excited and grateful to be chosen as a recipient of this funding. Beckley VAMC looks forward to educating our nurses to better serve the brave Veterans of southern West Virginia.

To apply, please visit https://www.beckley.va.gov/docs/PBRNFlyer.pdf and email the application to Deborah.Murdock@va.gov and Tara.Honaker@va.gov.