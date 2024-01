Beckley, WV (WOAY)- The Beckley Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) will be hosting the flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic today, Wednesday, January 31st.

The clinic kicks off at 9:00 am and ends at 2:00 pm.

No appointments are necessary, and all vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event will be held in the Beckley VAMC auditorium.

For more information, you can call 304-255-2121

Related