Beckley Police Department investigating a series of “drive-by” shootings

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is investigating a series of “drive-by” shootings.

The incidents have allegedly been taking place on several city streets within the last month. The Chief of the Beckley Police Department’s detective bureau, Lt. Dave Allard says that a total of around 12 shootings have been reported since the beginning of March.

“From that, we’ve collected over 200 casings with about 7 to 8 houses being shot in these incidents,” Allard says.

Allard says that the team of investigators on the case has been led to believe there are two different groups involved in the shootings. The occurrences have appeared to be retaliatory in nature.

The department has already gotten leads on some of the suspects involved and they are now under police investigation. Allard says that so far no one has been hurt in the incidents.

“We’ve been very fortunate at this point that no one has been hit. When you have over 200 rounds fired into houses where people have been home, in some incidences where there have been multiple people inside and no one has been struck, it’s just been miraculous,” he says.

The police department is now asking anyone who may know information regarding the case to come forward. They urge citizens to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers WV for any tips they might have.

You can contact Crime Stoppers at CrimestoppersWV.com, through the P3 Tips App, or by calling the BPD at (304)256-1720.

