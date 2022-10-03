Beckley Panera Bread raises money for West Virginia Breast Health Initiative

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Panera Bread announces the return of its annual Pink Ribbon Bagel fundraising campaign for October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Participating Panera Bread locations will donate a portion of the proceeds from each Pink Ribbon Bagel sale to the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative.

The specialty bagel is available for rapid pick up, delivery, and catering. Guests can also round up their totals at the register to donate.

Pan American Panera Bread cafes raised over $47,000 during last year’s fundraiser.

For more information visit the website at panerabread.com or Panera Bread in Beckley at 1410 N. Eisenhower Drive.

