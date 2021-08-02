Beckley native tied for lead in West Virginia Amateur Championship

By
Trevor Denton
-

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – Beckley native Isaiah Zaccheo is currently locked in a three-way tie for the lead at the West Virginia Amateur Championship.

Zaccheo shot an opening-round 67 at the Meadows course at the Greenbrier on Sunday. He’s tied with defending champion Alex Easthom and Hutson Chandler at 3-under.

Meanwhile, Bluefield’s Jared Taylor shot an even 70 and is tied for eighth place. Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan produced a a 71 and finds himself tied for 16th.

The second round of the West Virginia Amateur Championship takes place on Monday at the Old White course at the Greenbrier.

Sponsored Content

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR