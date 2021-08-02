Beckley native tied for lead in West Virginia Amateur Championship

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – Beckley native Isaiah Zaccheo is currently locked in a three-way tie for the lead at the West Virginia Amateur Championship.

Zaccheo shot an opening-round 67 at the Meadows course at the Greenbrier on Sunday. He’s tied with defending champion Alex Easthom and Hutson Chandler at 3-under.

Meanwhile, Bluefield’s Jared Taylor shot an even 70 and is tied for eighth place. Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan produced a a 71 and finds himself tied for 16th.

The second round of the West Virginia Amateur Championship takes place on Monday at the Old White course at the Greenbrier.

