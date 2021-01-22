Beckley NAACP President reflects on Vice President Kamala Harris

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Following the inauguration, The NAACP recognizes the overwhelming significance of having a woman of color as vice president.

Originally from California, Beckley NAACP President Barbara Charles says she is familiar with Kamala Harris from her work as junior U.S. senator in California. Barbara Charles says by Kamala Harris becoming Vice President has inspired the organization to have more women representation.

“I wanted to say thank you to her, I actually know Vice President Kamala Harris from California. A lot of people do not know when she ran on the ticket she helped thousands of people in this country during the crisis and the home foreclosures,” Charles said.

Barbara Charles says Vice President Kamala Harris is an inspiration for women of all ages and colors.