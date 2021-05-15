Beckley honors a musical legend with a marker and a day dedicated in his name

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Bill Withers, a great musical legend who wrote famous songs like Ain’t No Sunshine and Lean on Me was honored in one Beckley neighborhood across the street from Stratton Elementary, which was formally Stratton High School where Withers attended.

The ceremony was held to dedicate a memorial roadside marker in Wither’s name and to formally declare May 15th as Bill Wither’s Day. The marker project was led by Annie and DJ Morgan and the Raleigh County Historical Society and included inspiring remarks from the program organizers and Mayor Rob Rappold, along with musical guests performing Bill Wither’s songs in his honor.

“He is an inspiration. He is an inspiration to everyone who calls this neighborhood home. He is an inspiration to all Coalfield kids and their pathway to excellence in the arts. He is an inspiration to people who have disabilities, they can look up to a man that overcame his stuttering. And he is an inspiration to the greater African American Community.”

Concerts were planned to be held immediately following the ceremony at the Beckley Intermodel Gateway.

Related