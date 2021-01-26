Beckley churches feeds community and provides winter coats

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Two local churches came together this afternoon to provide free meals to the community.

On Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., IHeart Church parks its food truck at First Church of the Nazarene Family Life Center located in Beckley to serve community members. Each Tuesday the church serves a different meal and on today’s menu community members got chicken quesadillas.

“We’re supposed to take care of each other. So that’s what its all about, taking care of one and another and making sure that each other’s needs are met,” said Pastor Michael Smith.

The church also provided free winter costs to those in need.