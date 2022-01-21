Beckley ARH to host nursing job fair next week

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley ARH is hosting a job fair for nurses next week.

Many regional hospitals have seen an uptick in patients in recent months, which has led to an increase in the demand for nurses.

The community chief nursing officer with Beckley ARH Angela Rivera says there is a need for nurses across all departments, including critical care, ER and OR.

“We are in need for nursing all over the community,” Rivera said. “We have an increase in all kinds of patients. COVID patients, sick patients, patients that need routine care. And we need nurses to take great care of these patients.”

The job fair will be this Tuesday, Jan 25, and Wednesday, Jan 26, from 10:00am to 6:00pm at Beckley ARH.

Related