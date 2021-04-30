Beavers returning to state tournament

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield boys basketball kept its streak of state tournament appearances going on Thursday, rallying to win 51-41 against Liberty in a Class AA Region 3 co-final. It’s the 10th straight time the Beavers have reached a state tournament.

The Raiders led for much of the contest, until Bluefield took the lead late in the second half. RJ Hairston and Jaylan Green had 12 & 10 points, respectively, for the Beavers, while Liberty’s Adam Drennen scored 16 points.

Bluefield is the #7 seed in the Class AA state tournament, and will play Poca at 7:15 PM on Wednesday, May 5th. The Beavers beat the Dots in the 2019 quarterfinals.

In the second Region 3 co-final, Chapmanville won at home 53-40 against Wyoming East.

Related