Beaver, Patriot players ready for semifinal matchup

BLUEFIELD, WV & COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Bluefield’s Jacorian Green & Ryker Brown, along with Independence’s Judah Price & Logan Phalin, ahead of the Beavers-Patriots Class AA semifinal in Coal City.

While the Beavers are accustomed to playing football on Thanksgiving weekend in the semifinals, they’ve had to go on the road in earlier rounds, and will be on the road again Friday. However, they don’t let that deter them, acknowledging they’ve taken advantage of opportunities after a month without playing due to a COVID-enforced pause in Mercer County.

Having been the second seed in Class AA, Independence acknowledges home-field advantage as a significant reason in why they’ve reached the semifinals. They’ve been working for several years to reach the level of perennial playoff contenders like Bluefield or Fairmont Senior, and now they have a chance to see how they fare against the Beavers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM on Friday; the second Class AA semifinal sees Fairmont Senior go to Poca.

