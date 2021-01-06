Be vigilant of potential COVID-19 vaccine scams

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – As the COVID vaccines continue to be distributed it’s important to be on the lookout for potential scams.

The COVID vaccine can only be distributed by the health department or your doctor so be vigilant for unsolicited posts from scammers. Additionally, scammers use spam calls and emails to attempt to get your personal information. If you receive a call or email asking you for personal information ignore it and call authorities right away.

“Do not give personal information out to a source that you don’t know, an unknown or unsolicited source,” said Wyoming County Sheriff Brad Ellison. “If you don’t call somebody, if you don’t know who you are talking to, or your not calling somebody do not give personal information out.”

If you come across a potential scam call the Inspector Generals Office at 1-800-447-8477 or the FBI hotline at 1-800-225-5324.