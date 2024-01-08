“Barbie” to Compete in the Adapted Screenplay Category at the Oscars

Recently, the Writer’s Branch Executive Committee of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, commonly known for the Oscars, has ruled that the summer hit “Barbie” will have to compete in the Adapted Screenplay category. Warner Bros. had previously campaigned for the film to compete for Best Original Screenplay.

The film is based on the doll brand by Mattel and references many Barbie products throughout the years, as well as the names Barbie and Ken. Many criticize the decision referencing “Toy Story” for receiving a Best Original Screenplay nomination back in 1996, as they also referenced preexisting toy brands.

Oscar voting is set to start on January 11th and go to January 16th, with nominations being announced on Tuesday, January 23rd.

