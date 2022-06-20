Babcock State Park chosen as one of the 9 Almost Heaven photo opportunity sites to commemorate West Virginia Day

CLIFFTOP, WV (WOAY) – It’s the Mountain State’s 159th birthday and Fayette County had its own celebration in order.

The New River Gorge CVB and Visit Southern West Virginia set up at the Grist Mill at Babcock State Park on Monday to celebrate West Virginia’s big day.

“You know, I think any opportunity that you can take to celebrate your home, your heritage, you should take that chance,” says Director of Visit Southern WV Lisa Strader.

Prime photo opportunities in the stunning state park were a major part of the celebration.

Scenic, Instagram-ready locations around the state were chosen by the West Virginia Department of Tourism, Babcock being just one of the 9 locations. Almost Heaven photo backdrops were also built by students at the Nicholas County Career and Technical Center at each site. These included super-sized wooden swing sets in front of breathtaking views.

It’s just one more way residents and visitors alike can be inspired by the natural beauty the state has to offer says Strader.

“I think it will give something extra when people visit,” she says. “This is one of the most iconic photographed places in West Virginia, and I think all of the places they chose to put these were very high-trafficked areas.”

Some other perks that the day brought with it included custom-made West Virginia birthday hats, WV-themed cupcakes and treats, and information on visiting the Mountain State.

The photo challenge this year is to show the world what you love most about West Virginia. It’s encouraged that you participate in the challenge by visiting a favorite spot in the state, snapping a picture, and sharing it on social media using #AlmostHeaven.

