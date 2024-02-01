Authorities investigate death of missing Raleigh County man

Beckley, WV (WOAY)- A family is grieving, and authorities are investigating after a missing Raleigh County man was found deceased.

40-year-old Jonathan Blevins had been missing since January 11, after leaving his home in Odd.

Blevins was driving a red Chevrolet Spark with damage on the right driver’s side.

He was last seen traveling north on 77 towards Beckley and may have gone through the toll booth in Ghent on January 12.

Anyone with relevant information regarding this incident, please contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-256-6700.

Related