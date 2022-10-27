Attorney General Morrisey’s mobile office to visit across West Virginia in November

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announces representatives from his office will meet with West Virginians in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer questions from the community.

Consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the Attorney General’s office, Justin Arvon, will host the events as scheduled.

Nov. 1: 11 a.m. to noon – Bradshaw Town Hall, WV-83, 10002 Marshall Hwy., Bradshaw

Nov. 1: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley

Nov. 3: Noon to 1 p.m. – Wendy’s, 38232 Midland Trail E., Caldwell

Nov. 7: 11 a.m. to noon – Hinton Town Hall, 322 Summers St., Hinton

Nov. 9: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel

Nov. 10: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tootsie’s Place, 728 Main St. E., White Sulphur Springs

Nov. 14: 11 a.m. to noon – Mullens Opportunity Center, 309 Guyandotte Ave., Mullens

Nov. 15: 11 a.m. to noon – Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti House, 95 Craigsville Road, Craigsville

Nov. 16: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Marlinton Town Hall, 709 Second Ave., Marlinton

Nov. 16: 11 a.m. to noon – Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, 619 Bland St., Bluefield

Nov. 17: 11 a.m. to noon – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 323 N. Court St., Fayetteville

Nov. 22: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Richwood City Hall (Lobby), 6 White Ave., Richwood

Nov. 28: 11 a.m. to noon – Appalachian Coffee House, 32 Bounds Lane, Mount Nebo

For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees can contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.

