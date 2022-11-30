Attorney General Morrisey calls on UPS, FedEx to clarify gun purchase tracking policies

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and 17 other attorneys general urge UPS and FedEx to clarify new policies allowing them to specifically track firearm sales and share information with federal agencies.

The coalition reports that UPS and FedEx require consumers with Federal Firearms Licenses to ship separately and track firearms, parts, and products.

Separate shipping allows companies to track and retain documents about the items in the shipment and make information available upon request.

In addition to requesting updated shipping policies from the companies, Attorney General Morrisey requested they clarify the following:

Did UPS/FedEx enact these policies with the goal of information sharing with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) or any other federal agency?

Did UPS/FedEx enact these policies at the request of officials in ATF, a different federal agency, or on its own initiative?

If UPS/FedEx implemented these policies at the request of a federal agency, please identify that agency, the officials who made that request, the nature of that communication, and any legal authorization cited by those officials.

If UPS/FedEx changed its policies on its own initiative, please explain why it made those changes.

Did UPS/FedEx communicate or coordinate with each other in making these changes?

Did ATF or other federal agency employees help draft the updated shipping agreements?

