Attorney General Morrisey asks DEA for more information on emergence of Nitazenes

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has written a letter to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration requesting additional information on the synthetic opioid drug, Nitazenes. Nitazenes are benzimidazole opioids that are reportedly ten times stronger than fentanyl- which is 50 times stronger than heroin. As a result, the drug is becoming more prevalent in deadly overdoses.

Morrisey seeks further information to prevent new illicit substances from impacting West Virginia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently published a report on Nitazene’s role in overdose deaths in Tennessee. Similar reports of increasing deaths involving Nitazenes have also come from Washington, DC.

