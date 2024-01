WOAY’s Athlete of the Week goes to Ryan Cole of James Monroe as he averaged 24.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game during the New River CTC Invitational. James Monroe went on to win both of their games at the Invitational.

Sports Director Kayvon Ezami went through a full-screen breakdown to show what Cole does as a shooter, rebounder, and all-around basketball player.

Related