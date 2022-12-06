Assistant Secretary for Mine Safety and Health recognizes mine workers on National Miner’s Day

Washington, DC (WOAY) – Assistant Secretary for Mine Safety and Health (MSHA) Christopher J. Williamson issued a statement honoring mine workers for National Miners Day on December 6.

” Each December, our nation marks National Miners Day to recognize the contributions and sacrifices of America’s miners. Our miners and their families deserve our gratitude for all they give- and have given- to strengthen our nation and economy.”

” Miners are an invaluable part of our country’s workforce and are responsible for supplying the raw materials our country- and the world- depends on for so many basic needs.”

“Every day, we at MSHA are focused on enforcing the nation’s mine safety and health laws and working together with labor, mine operations, and government partners to ensure that miners return home to their families and communities safe and healthy when their shift is over.”

