As national Samsung “Solve for Tomorrow” project deadline approaches, semi-final nominees at Pineville Middle School ramp up efforts

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – “Make a green, yellow, red button.”

Amanda Mullins’ seventh-grade science class was named a national semi-finalist for the Samsung “Solve for Tomorrow” project. The project for the semi-final round is named “Project CH4” to efficiently detect dangerous levels of methane.

“They’re working on a cheap, low-cost methane detector that can be used by all minors because it doesn’t cost $1,000,” Mullins said.

The semi-final round is a video submission. Each student has a task that allows them to work together in building “Project CH4.”

“Me and my classmate are making different models and experimenting with the different components of creating the model,” said “Solve for Tomorrow” semi-finalist Gary Tucker.

COVID-19 has resulted in multiple lost days for Pineville Middle School this semester. With the semi-final project due soon, Mullins’ students have been going above and beyond to meet the target date.

“We meet every day for 45 minutes,” Mullins said. “These kids have been dedicating part of their lunch hour to come in here and work as well.”

Since the semi-final project began, Mullins hasn’t had to work that hard to inspire her students.

“They’ve really impressed me,” Mullins said. “It’s something I can’t even help them with.

“It’s all on them, they’ve done it all themselves.”