Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) is warning social media users about a fake contest circulating on Facebook.

According to the ARH Facebook page, the scam requests page followers to like the post and use and comment using a hashtag to enter for a chance to win a $100 Rejuvenation Center gift card and a Stanley Tumbler.

ARH advises individuals not to click on comment links or messages stating that they have won the contest as it is likely a spam post.

Related