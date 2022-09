Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The ARH Medical Mall on 1256 North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley is closed today due to maintenance issues. As a result, all clinics and services in this location, including Cardiac, Rehabilitation, Rejuvenation Center, Cardiovascular, ENT, and Neurology specialties, have also been closed. ARH apologizes for any inconvenience and will contact patients to reschedule appointments with providers as soon as possible.

