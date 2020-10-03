Area counties in the clear for second-straight week

WOAY – As of the West Virginia Department of Education’s latest map update on Saturday, all area counties are in yellow or green. Sporting events can go on as scheduled, barring restrictions for individual schools.

Six area (Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh) counties are green, while Nicholas, Summers and Wyoming counties are in yellow.

Pending schools’ individual decisions, all area football games can go on as scheduled this week.

Week 6 Football Schedule:

Princeton @ John Marshall

Greenbrier East @ Oak Hill

Midland Trail @ Independence

River View @ James Monroe

Westside @ Liberty

Braxton County @ Nicholas County

Greenbrier West @ Pocahontas County

Bluefield @ PikeView

Huntington @ Woodrow Wilson

Williamstown @ Summers County

Wyoming East @ Shady Spring

Meadow Bridge @ Webster County

Mount View @ Van