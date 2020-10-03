Area counties in the clear for second-straight week

WOAY – As of the West Virginia Department of Education’s latest map update on Saturday, all area counties are in yellow or green. Sporting events can go on as scheduled, barring restrictions for individual schools.
Six area (Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh) counties are green, while Nicholas, Summers and Wyoming counties are in yellow.
Pending schools’ individual decisions, all area football games can go on as scheduled this week.
Week 6 Football Schedule:
Princeton @ John Marshall
Greenbrier East @ Oak Hill
Midland Trail @ Independence
River View @ James Monroe
Westside @ Liberty
Braxton County @ Nicholas County
Greenbrier West @ Pocahontas County
Bluefield @ PikeView
Huntington @ Woodrow Wilson
Williamstown @ Summers County
Wyoming East @ Shady Spring
Meadow Bridge @ Webster County
Mount View @ Van