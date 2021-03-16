AP High School Basketball Rankings – March 15

WOAY – The latest Associated Press high school basketball rankings were released on Monday. Area teams are in bold.

BOYS

CLASS AAAA: #1 George Washington, #2 Morgantown, #3 Cabell Midland, #4 Martinsburg, #5 University, #6 Huntington, #7 Wheeling Park, #8 Greenbrier East, #9 South Charleston, #10 Musselman. Receiving: Buckhannon-Upshur, Capital, Parkersburg South, Jefferson, St. Albans, Hedgesville, Woodrow Wilson

CLASS AAA: #1 Robert C. Byrd, #2 Shady Spring, #3 Nitro, #4 Wheeling Central Catholic, #5 Fairmont Senior, #6 North Marion, #7 Lincoln County, #8 Notre Dame (tie), #8 Logan (tie), #10 Westside. Receiving votes: Lincoln, Grafton, Berkeley Springs, Hampshire, Trinity, Herbert Hoover

CLASS AA: #1 Williamstown, #2 Poca, #3 Charleston Catholic, #4 St. Marys, #5 Chapmanville, #6 Magnolia, #7 Wyoming East, #8 Bluefield, #9 Ravenswood, #10 Braxton County. Receiving votes: Moorefield, St. Joseph Central, Liberty Raleigh, Clay County, Roane County, Parkersburg Catholic, Ritchie County, Buffalo, Petersburg

CLASS A: #1 Man, #2 Tug Valley, #3 Greater Beckley Christian, #4 Pendleton County, #5 Greenbrier West, #6 Webster County, #7 Tolsia, #8 Clay-Battelle, #9 James Monroe, #10 Cameron. Receiving votes: East Hardy, Tucker County, Madonna, Gilmer County, Tyler Consolidated

GIRLS

CLASS AAAA: #1 Huntington, #2 Wheeling Park, #3 Cabell Midland, #4 Morgantown, #5 Woodrow Wilson, #6 Parkersburg, #7 George Washington, #8 Bridgeport, #9 Capital, #10 Buckhannon-Upshur (tie), #10 Martinsburg (tie), #10 University (tie). Receiving votes: Spring Valley, South Charleston, Princeton, Musselman, Greenbrier East

CLASS AAA: #1 Fairmont Senior, #2 North Marion, #3 Wayne, #4 Nitro, #5 Logan (tie), #5 St. Joseph Central (tie), #7 Winfield, #8 East Fairmont, #9 PikeView, #10 Wheeling Central Catholic. Receiving votes: Lewis County, Lincoln, Midland Trail

CLASS AA: #1 Parkersburg Catholic, #2 Summers County, #3 Wyoming East, #4 Frankfort, #5 St. Marys, #6 Mingo Central, #7 Ritchie County, #8 Charleston Catholic, #9 Wiliiamstown, #10 Trinity. Receiving votes: Petersburg, Braxton County, Chapmanville, Buffalo, Magnolia

CLASS A: #1 Gilmer County, #2 Tucker County, #3 Calhoun County, #4 Webster County, #5 Tug Valley, #6 James Monroe, #7 Cameron, #8 Sherman, #9 Tolsia, #10 River View. Receiving votes: Clay-Battelle, Pocahontas County, Greenbrier West, Greater Beckley Christian, Pendleton County, Wahama