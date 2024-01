WOAY’s Athlete of the Week Sponsored by Sheets Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram goes to Ammar Maxwell of Shady Spring for his performance against Beckley in the Little General Classic Championship Game. Maxwell scored 25 points and 8 rebounds while taking control late in the 3rd quarter when the game got tight.

Sports Director Kayvon Ezami broke down the strengths of Maxwell’s game and why he is an all-around basketball player.

Related