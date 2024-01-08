American Red Cross urges individuals to donate amid emergency nationwide blood shortage

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The American Red Cross reports experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the U.S. faces the lowest number of people donating in 20 years.

The non-profit announces the blood supply has decreased to critically low levels nationwide, with the number of people donating dropping by roughly 40 percent.

Currently, blood is going to hospitals faster than donations are coming in, resulting in the Red Cross limiting distributions of type o blood, which is the most transfused blood type.

Red Cross’ executive physician director, Dr.Erich Gehrie, states that additional challenges may lie ahead as severe winter weather and seasonal illness could further worsen the dire blood supply situation.

January is National Blood Donor Month.

In honor of the month, The Red Cross and the National Football League (NFL) are teaming up to encourage individuals to give blood and tackle the shortage.

Anyone who donates blood, platelets, or plasma this January will automatically be in the running to win a trip for two to the 2024 Superbowl in Las Vegas.

For more information or to find a blood drive near you, visit redcrossblood.org or download the Red Cross Blood Donor app.

