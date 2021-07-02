Alpine Ministries holds series of summer camps

BRADLEY, WV (WOAY) – Over 100 teens experienced a week full of adventure and learning about the word of God at Alpine Ministries Teen Summer Camp.

The campers had the opportunity to attend worship services and hear inspiring guest speakers, along with doing on and off-campus adventures. From whitewater rafting and paintballing to adventure swings and rock walls, there was plenty of adventure to be had.

It’s not over yet, as more campers are expected to arrive at Alpine in the following weeks for day camps and junior camps.

“Camp has meant so much to me, whether through growing spiritually, creating new friendships, or just doing new things, in the midst of God’s beautiful creation,” says camper Courtney Green.

While the last two weeks of Junior Camp are already full, parents can still register their kids for day camp and one more week of Junior Camp. Sign-up for the last Junior Camp ends on July 5. You can go to alpineministries.com/camps to register.

