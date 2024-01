WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): A low pressure system will bring a messy mix of rain, ice and snow to the area Saturday morning.

Freezing rain early will give way to some drizzle or a couple showers by the afternoon. Snow will be likely across the highest elevations, where a few inches will be noted. Watch for a few slick spots, especially early. With that, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area.

Full details below:

