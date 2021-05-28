Alek Manoah makes big-league debut

WOAY – Former Mountaineers ace Alek Manoah made his Major League Baseball debut on Thursday, earning a win over the Yankees.

Manoah struck out seven batters and allowed just two hits in the 2-0 victory. He was drafted 11th overall by the Blue Jays in the 2019 MLB Draft and becomes just the second player from his class to appear in the big leagues so far.

Manoah made his debut in the same day he was called up from Triple-A. In the minor leagues, Manoah carried a 1.54 ERA.

Current West Virginia players in the MLB include Ryan McBroom (Royals) and John Means (Orioles).

Related