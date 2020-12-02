Alderson History book released

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – Every year an author by the name of Belinda Anderson publishes a new volume of a booklet called “History Highlights and Tantalizing Tidbits” based on the history of Alderson. This year’s booklet marks the 7th volume and reveals new information that even Alderson residents may not know.

“She researches meticulously and finds wonderful stories to share with the public,” Alderson Public Information Officer Margaret Hambrick said.

Inside the latest volume you will find a story about the Barkley Family who came to live and work in a warehouse that was over a hundred years old. A multi-talented cabaret singer who could serve as her own bouncer and a council member who has served in every political office in town.

“This book is important because it documents the history of our community and it’s also a fundraiser for Alderson Main Street.”

Volume 7 is available online at AldersonGallery.com. You can also purchase the booklet by ordering through Alderson Main Street.