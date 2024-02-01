Alderson Broaddus Campus sold for $5 million

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- A federal bankruptcy judge has approved the sale of the Alderson Broadus campus to a West Virginia construction firm for $5 million.

The owner of CGP Construction of Elkins, Craig G. Phillips, received the former university’s land, buildings, and other property in Phillipi on Wednesday.

The sale will be final within 30 days.

A real estate company made a $4.9 million initial bid last month but did not counter GCP’s bid at the hearing.

Phillips has yet to announce what his plans are for the campus.

