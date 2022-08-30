Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to visit West Virginia

Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will travel to West Virginia on Wednesday, August 31, and Thursday, September 1. Secretary Vilsack will join Senator Joe Manchin in a series of events to demonstrate how the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments will benefit rural communities nationwide.

Secretary Vilsack and Senator Manchin will visit Lewisburg on Wednesday, announcing new funding for rural water and sewer infrastructure project through USDA’s Rural Development Water & Environment Programs to provide access to clean drinking water for all residents.

On Thursday, Secretary Vilsack and Senator Manchin will visit White Sulphur Springs to address members of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. The Secretary will emphasize how the department’s wide-ranging programs and initiatives will serve West Virginia communities.

