ADHD drug under recall due to pill mix up

Oak Hill, WV (CNN)- We have an important prescription drug recall.

Azurity Pharmaceuticals has recalled some of its ADHD and narcolepsy medicines after a different drug ended up in the pill bottle.

The company says it issued the recall after some of its Zenzedi tablets contained antihistamine medicine, Carbinoxamine maleate.

Zenzedi is a stimulant used for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy.

Carbinoxamine is a sedative and has the opposite effect of a stimulant.

The recall warned people who take the antihistamine instead of Zenzedi could experience drowsiness, putting patients at risk.

The company says that there are no reports of anyone getting hurt because of the medicine mix-up.

For more information, visit azurity.com

