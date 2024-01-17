Active Southern West Virginia kicks off Indoor Youth Climbing Program on January 19

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Does the winter weather have your kids climbing up the walls?

Active Southern West Virginia (Active SWV) is kicking off the Indoor Youth Climbing program to help them release that pent-up energy.

The program starts on Friday, January 19th, at WVU Tech’s Bouldering Barn.

Three sessions will be available on Friday, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm, 5:00 to 6:00 pm, and 6:00 to 7:00 pm.

Anyone wanting to participate must register through ActiveSWV’s online membership platform for one of the program’s limited spots.

For more information or to register for the event, visit activeswv.org

