GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A single-vehicle accident in Greenbrier County this afternoon left a person dead.

It happened on Interstate 64 near mile marker 170. A pickup truck had hit the guard rail and stopped in the road in one of the lanes.

The driver was taken to the hospital by EMS services, where they were pronounced dead.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.

