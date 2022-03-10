AAA survey shows Americans making changes as gas prices increase

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – According to a survey conducted by AAA, 59% of Americans will start to make lifestyle changes as gas prices continue to rise.

Gas prices in the state of West Virginia have now reached an average of $4.16 of unleaded gas per gallon. Among Americans who said they would make changes due to the increase, the majority chose to drive less.

AAA Public Affairs Manager Lori Weaver Hawkins said, “34 and under, their answer to $4.00 gas is to carpool more than they are now, whereas those 35 and over, they look at things like trying to combine errands into one trip.”

Related