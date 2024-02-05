A fatal car crash in Summers County

GREEN SULFUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY)- On Saturday, February 3rd, there was a fatal crash on I-64 at the Green Sulfur Springs exit.

Members of the West Virginia State Police responded to a call of a single-car rollover that trapped the driver inside. Upon arrival, they had begun life-safe measures with the help of an uninvolved witness until EMS could get there.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene due to their injuries. The victim has been identified as Kristina Robinson, 31, of North Dinwiddie, Virginia. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Newswatch will update you as we find out more.

