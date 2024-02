Today was a massive day for Independence football as 5 students committed to playing football at the next level. Derrick Hypes, Fisher Williams, and Micah J Brown will be continuing their academic and athletic careers at Glenville State University. Connor Bradford will be going to Washington and Jefferson College. Trey Bowers will be staying local and joining the Mountaineers.

Sports Director Kayvon Ezami explains more in the video below.

